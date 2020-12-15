HNB announces an array of discounts with “Happy inside” seasonal card offers

Sri Lanka’s most popular retail bank HNB PLC announced the launch of an extensive range of special offers for cardholders, including discounts of up to 70% off, and a host of unique benefits from a wide selection of over 300 popular merchants islandwide this festive season.

Partnering with the widest selection of popular local and international brands – spanning everything from retail, fine-dining, leisure and hospitality to personal electronics, clothes and accessories and more.

Notably, HNB cardholders can also make use of the interest-free instalment scheme for insurance, education and hospital payments for 3,6 and 12 months with waiver on the handling fees, offered by the bank until 31 December 2020.

“Each year, we work towards offering our customers the best possible promotional deals and discounts for the holiday season. Of course the past year has been particularly challenging, so we were determined to work especially hard to ensure our cardholders were given the best possible options available in the market,” HNB, Head of Cards Gauthami Niranjan said.

With this year’s promo, customers can avail themselves of discounts and special offers from a portfolio of 100+ fashion brands, 50+ travel and hotel partners, auto care, jewellery retailers, supermarkets and online retail platforms. Notably, HNB Prestige Prime cardholders are also entitled to discounts of up to 50% from selected automobile merchants.

HNB also partnered with a wide range of online retail platforms to offer the bank’s web-savvy customers an exciting portfolio of benefits from interest-free instalment payment schemes up to 24 months and extensive discounts of up to 50%.

Additionally, HNB has partnered leading retail franchises to provide credit card customers the best value on their day-to-day shopping. This includes 10% off on bills above Rs. 3,500 at all Keells Supermarkets every Tuesday between 4-8pm and a maximum discount of Rs. 1,000.

Similarly, cardholders shopping at Softlogic GLOMARK outlets and on www.glomark.lk will be eligible for 20% off on credit cards and 10% on debit cards on their total bill every Friday for bills above Rs. 4,000, with a maximum discount of Rs. 2,000 for credit cards and Rs. 1,000 for debit cards.

Meanwhile shoppers at any Arpico Supercentre, Superstore and Daily Outlet will be eligible for a flat 25% discount on purchases made via their credit cards on weekends for fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood valued above Rs. 2,500.

Additionally, cardholders shopping at any Cargills Food City will be eligible for 10% off on purchases above Rs. 3,000 made on credit cards on Monday 28th December 2020, with a maximum discount of Rs. 1,000.

Seasonal offers also include exciting benefits and discounts of up to 75% across HNB’s prestigious hospitality partner network, while cardholders who wish to travel can take advantage of the HNB’s partnerships with leading tour companies for interest-free instalment payments.

“I’m sure many of our customers must be extremely eager to get out of their homes and savour a change of scenery during the holiday season. While we have offered a comprehensive range of discounts and deals in response to this demand, we urge all those who avail themselves of these offers to behave responsibly and being mindful of Government and public health directives,” Gauthami Niranjan stated.

Cardholders can also make use of discounts of up to 50% from leading lifestyle brands and auto care merchants across the island.

Currently, HNB cards range from Visa Classic, Gold, Platinum, Signature and Infinite, in addition to MasterCard Regular, Gold, Platinum & World. Each cardholder is facilitated with a host of other attractive features including the waiver of any joining fees and free supplementary cards for immediate family members with no joining or annual fees and 3D secure facility (One Time Password (OTP) to guarantee the most secure online shopping experience.

HNB Cards also offer unmatched complimentary health and travel insurance cover and lounge access at over 1000+ airports world-wide through Visa Airport Companion and MasterCard LoungeKey. The bank also offers access to the Visa Concierge Lifestyle App for HNB Visa Infinite and Signature credit cardholders, providing convenient, personalised reservations for overseas hotel, flight and restaurants available 24 x 7 x 365 tailored to meet the requirements of each cardholder.

For a full list of the 300+ partner merchants, visit the Cards section of the HNB website at https://www.hnb.net/personal/promotions/card-promotion

With 252 customer centres across the country, HNB is one of Sri Lanka’s largest, most technologically innovative banks having won local and global recognition for its efforts to drive forward a new paradigm in digital banking. The bank has continuously won prestigious accolades including being declared Best Retail Bank in Sri Lanka for 2020 by the Asian Banker Magazine in addition to being ranked among the Top 1,000 banks globally by The Banker Magazine. Locally, HNB also claimed seven awards at the Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Awards 2019. The first Sri Lankan bank to obtain an international credit rating, HNB is rated on par with the sovereign by Moody’s Investors Service, and the long-term national rating of HNB was revised upward by two notches to AA+ (lka) recently by Fitch Ratings (Lanka) Ltd.