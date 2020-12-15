Former MP Abdullah Maharoof arrested over misuse of vehicles

Former Trincomalee district Parliamentarian Abdulla Maharoof has been arrested on charges misusing state vehicles.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the former All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Parliamentarian was arrested at his residence in Kinniya last night.

Meanwhile, another suspect was also arrested in Matale in connection to the charges levelled against the former Minister.

The two suspects are accused of misusing vehicles belonging to Lanka Sathosa from 2015-2019.

The Criminal Investigations Department had arrested the suspects based on a complaint received in this regard.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the two suspects will be produced before Court today. (Colombo Gazette)