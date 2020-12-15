Dunya says Sri Lankan Muslims must be invited to move to Maldives

Former Maldives Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon says the Maldives Government must invite Sri Lankan Muslims to move to the Maldives.

Her comments came after the Maldives Government said yesterday it is considering a request from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to facilitate Islamic funeral rites in the Maldives for Sri Lankan Muslims succumbing to the coronavirus.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted saying Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is considering the special request from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Maumoon said that she was surprised the Maldives Government has not considered inviting Sri Lankan Muslims to move to the Maldives.

“I think we should invite Sri Lankan Muslims to move and live in Maldives. I am surprised that our Government and allied “sheikhs’ have not done so. I urge the Sri Lankan Government to respect their Muslim minority’s wish to have last rites of Covid-19 patients as per our religion,” she said.

Earlier, Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed said it was good that Maldives and Sri Lanka are trying to address the issue.

“Sri Lanka is our most valued friend and our cousin. We stick together in sickness and & health. Sri Lanka Muslims can be buried in Maldives. There are burial grounds for Maldivians in Sri Lanka. Jawatha mosque has 4 generations of Maldivian leaders,” he said.

Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said today that the Cabinet has not been informed of moves to seek Maldives assistance to bury Muslim coronavirus victims. (Colombo Gazette)