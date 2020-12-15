Dhammika Perera launches DP Digital University free online learning platform

Extending higher education facilities designed to enhance employability and opportunity for Sri Lankan youth, philanthropists Dhammika Perera and Priscilla Perera launched DP Digital University, a free online education portal that offers an extensive portfolio of courses from reputed universities and institutions across the world.

Marking an unprecedented milestone in Sri Lankan higher education, the new platform will provide access to over 8,000 courses from over 55 world-renowned universities including Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, IBM and Monash.

Most importantly, majority of these courses are provided totally free of charge for self-learning at your own pace and will be available for every Sri Lankan to access remotely, irrespective of their economic and social statuses.

“For Sri Lanka to reach its fullest potential, it is imperative that our people are equipped with the knowledge and training necessary to take up critical roles in the national workforce. With the launch of this initiative our goal is to democratize education for all Sri Lankans, so that they in turn can empower and enrich themselves, and our nation,” a spokesperson for Dhammika and Priscilla Perera Foundation said.

DP Digital University offers students free courses covering a broad spectrum of subjects from Accounting & Finance, Business Management, Computer Science, Engineering, to Health & Medicine, Human Resource Management and 40 other categories.

Sharing her learning experience of the digital platform, Nethmi T. Wijesinghe, a student of ‘The Strategy of Content Marketing’ online course offered by the University of California, Davis said – “I enjoyed the online courses I found through DP Digital University as it was exciting and I could work on it at my own pace. It is a great opportunity for self-motivated people to explore and learn new subjects.”

Another student Shithila Mahabaduge who followed the ‘Fibonacci Numbers and the Golden Ratio’ course at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology expressed her gratitude to the foundation for providing her with the opportunity to follow her intellectual curiosity and complete a fascinating course which would not have otherwise been easily accessible.

“I recently completed my A/Ls, and I have been following courses on DP Digital University in my free time to enhance my knowledge in preparation for my higher studies,” Dinuk Peiris a student of ‘Introduction to Marketing’ course offered by the University of Pennsylvania said.

DP Digital University is the latest in a series of initiatives from DP Education that leverages digital platforms to deliver free education to empower a new generation of Sri Lankan school and university students, as well as professionals.

The foundation also recently launched DP Kids, another breakthrough platform that provides free access to pre-school education to over 264,000 children between the ages of 2 and 7 years old, amounting to 20% of the 1.32 million children in Sri Lanka.

DP Education Maths, Science & English Academy are the other online free education platforms that are provided by Dhammika & Priscilla Perera Foundation.

For more information, visit the official DP Digital University website at www.dpuni.org or email [email protected]