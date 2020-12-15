Air Force PT-6 training aircraft crash lands in Kantale

A PT-6 training aircraft belonging to the flying and training wing of the Air Force base in China Bay, Trincomalee has crash landed in a field in Kantale.

Air Force Spokesman Group Captain Dushantha Wijesinghe told Colombo Gazette that the air traffic controller at China Bay had lost contact with the aircraft around 1.30 this afternoon.

The PT-6 aircraft has the capacity to carry 2 passengers, usually the instructor and the trainee pilot.

Group Captain Wijesinghe said the aircraft was dispatched from the China Bay base on a solo flight operated by the trainee.

He added that this was the procedure followed by the flying and training wing of the Air Force base in China Bay as part of its training program.

The Air Force Spokesman said investigations are underway into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police said the PT-6 Air Force aircraft had crash landed in a field near the ‘Janaranjana’ tank in Suriyapura, Kantale.

The Police further said that the trainee pilot was found inside the aircraft at the location. (Colombo Gazette)