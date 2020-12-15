AG agrees to grant Hejaaz access to lawyers

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has agreed to grant detained human rights activist Hejaaz Hizbullah access to his lawyers.

The agreement was made when the case pertaining to Hizbullah being denied access to his lawyers was taken up before the Court of Appeal today.

Following the Attorney General’s decision, the Court announced that the matter has concluded.

As per the arrangements, Hejaaz Hizbullah’s lawyers will be permitted to meet their client at 2.30pm on Thursday (17).

The human rights lawyer has been held at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Colombo since his arrest on 14 April 2020, with restricted access to his lawyers, family and wife.

Hizbullah was arrested on charges of allegedly “aiding and abetting” one of the bombers involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Many, including the European Union, Amnesty International, and nearly 150 lawyers of Sri Lanka have raised concerns over Hejaaz Hizbullah’s detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) without sufficient evidence.

In October, the case filed against Hizbullah at the Fort Magistrate’s Court has been rescheduled to 24 February, 2021 due to the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country. (Colombo Gazette)