www.Babybear.lk Launches in Colombo

The exquisite baby accessory store Babybear® Boutique launched its website www.babybear.lk at a unique event held online through its flagship super store at No. 35, Pagoda Road, Nugegoda. The event celebrated mothers and babies with a panel discussion, mums and mums-to-be networking opportunities, tutorial sessions and much more.

Speaking at the launch Managing Director of Babybear® Rae Devadason noted, “During the lockdown in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 we had many of our clientele desperately looking for ways to obtain quality baby essentials, hospital list items and other baby products from one secure and trusted location. While we facilitated and personally delivered orders over the phone, via SMS and through our social media channels during that challenging time, we felt the dire need for a sophisticated e-Commerce website that not only included all our products but also gave our customers easy access, online payment security and so much more. We further realised the vast opportunity to take our products to the world. We partnered with Antyra Solutions, Sri Lanka’s leading integrated digital agency which has developed site solutions for some of Sri Lankans’ top tier corporates and International Hotel Chains, to develop a state-of-the-art e-Commerce platform www.babybear.lk as well as partnered with Global Payments, Dialog Genie and CityPak (Hayleys) to enhance the customers’ store-to-home experience.”

Babybear.lk will soon list more than 12,000 international and local products for mums, babies and mums-to-be and has been categorized to make it easy for anyone and everyone. For instance, products are categorised by ‘age’ of babies or toddlers. Other essentials include hooded towels, swaddling blankets, feeding bottles, nappies, diapers, mackintoshes, baby-proofing items, cots, strollers and travel strollers and many more exquisite items. Babybear also has mums-to-be in mind with a range of maternity wear, shoes and clothing as well as a range of hand-crafted soaps and international shower gel brands to soothe and pamper the mom-to-be during her pregnancy. For parents with toddlers babybear.lk also stocks educational toys, books and party items as well.

The platform also offers customers the ability to join Babybear’s loyalty schemes with discounts and benefits galore for frequent shoppers. The Babybear “Bear Club” will also host periodic events for mums, mums-to-be and even the dads on subjects that really matter for better parenting well as Playdates and Book Readings for little ones as they grow.

Speaking at the event, Niranka T. Perera, CEO of Antyra Solutions said, “Antyra is proud to partner with Babybear to introduce such a large range of baby goods to the Sri Lankan consumer, making it the No. 1 online destination for Sri Lankan mums, dads and parents-to-be. As a specialist e-Commerce solutions company, Antyra has helped Sri Lankan brands generate over LKR 10 Billion in sales online. Using our expertise and experience, we have created a unique online shopping platform for Babybear, with the aim of translating their offline market dominance to a truly online, mobile first experience.”

Babybear also partnered with Global Pay and Dialog Genie to provide secure payment solutions. Global Payments’ Regional Manager Thouseef Ahmed stated, “We are proud to partner with Babybear.lk to bring the highest possible secure payment solutions to customers. Our 3D secure and tokenisation technology ensures customers enjoy repeat purchases with ease we wish all at Babybear the very best and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship”.

Babybear will carry out Island wide delivery through CityPak (Hayleys) while it currently has two brick and mortar stores at Level 4 – One Galle Face Mall and #35 Pagoda Road Nugegoda which are open daily from 10am to 8pm.