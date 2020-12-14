Union Assurance disrupts the future of life insurance with Clicklife

Union Assurance PLC, a John Keells Company announces the launch of Clicklife, a turnkey product that offers protection plans in a secure, streamlined, and user-friendly digital environment, providing users the unprecedented experience of obtaining protection in just a few clicks.

“Clicklife reinforces our core philosophy and commitment to Protect the Sri Lankan Dream, thus making insurance simpler and affordable for everyone, considering consumer lifestyles as well as the current reality,” said Jude Gomes, Chief Executive Officer of Union Assurance. “We are disrupting life insurance as we know it by eliminating legacy systems, paperwork, and physical interventions, to simplify the process of buying protection. Clicklife is a fully digital end-to-end solution offering a seamless user experience from purchase to policy issuance, and servicing, and is available for anyone, anywhere at any time.”

Considering the realities of the current environment, Clicklife offers a free COVID-19 cover for the first 1000 customers to purchase the product online. With simplicity and affordability at the core of the product, Clicklife provides seamless and convenient user journeys and attractive pricing for as low as Rs. 23/- per day for a cover of Rs.2M.

Further augmenting the customer’s digital journey, Union Assurance uses cutting-edge digital technology to power a Self-servicing App that eliminates the complex and time-consuming follow up process of staying up to date on policies after purchase. The app provides real-time updates on policy information including dues, balances, and claims status, and goes a step further in enabling digital policy loan submissions. The App also includes a health tracker linked to a rewards scheme for instant redemption of vouchers and discount coupons.

With the effects of COVID-19 expected to continue to the foreseeable future, innovation, adaptability, and resilience are at the core of the Company’s digital transformation. The ability to buy life insurance with no paperwork, no physical interventions, and no medical reports is a novel concept for Sri Lanka where the process of obtaining insurance online is a relatively new concept. In introducing Clicklife, and a Self-servicing App, Union Assurance offers consumers the next level of insurance aligning to globally evolving practices that give customers control in managing and staying updated on their protection needs.

Union Assurance is the oldest private life insurer in Sri Lanka, and is a member of the John Keells Group, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate. Union Assurance completes over three decades of success in the industry with a market capitalization of Rs. 18 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 40 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 461% as at October 2020. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, protection, retirement, and investment needs of Sri Lankans. With 76 branches and an over 3000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes to remain agile and responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.

Call the Union Assurance 24-hour hotline on 1330 or email [email protected] or visit CLICKLIFE.LK