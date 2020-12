Two more coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government Information Department said that the coronavirus death toll has now risen to 154.

Of the two victims, one is a 73-year-old woman from Bandaragama.

The second victim is a 65-year-old male from Colombo 14. He died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)