realme bringing C series phone with 6,000 mAh mega battery and 18W fast charging

Aspiring youth smartphone brand realme is planning to launch yet another C series phone – realme C15 Qualcomm Edition in the Sri Lanka mobile market. The latest phone will boast an enormous 6,000mAh battery, a massive display, ultra-wide AI quad camera on the back. With Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series processor, up-to-date tech features, realme will unveil this smartphone to power up the life of the youth.

To encourage the versatility of the youth, realme has always brought the best hardware with latest software to ease up the life of the young generation, making them more focused towards achieving their goals. The latest phone will pack a mega battery, keeping the legacy of C series intact. It will enable users to have non-stop fun. The Qualcomm processor will enable smoother gaming performance and ensure top speed while working.

Massive 6.5-inch mini-drop display of realme C15 Qualcomm Edition with its 20:9 ratio will provide an immersive viewing experience while watching favorite content or playing games. AI quad camera can capture flawless low light photos with bigger aperture and Nightscape mode. The front camera has portrait mode, Panoselfie and other amazing modes to capture wide selfies.

realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be better optimized with upgraded realme UI and deliver smoother performance. It has 3-finger selected screenshot, dark mode for better viewing experience and a lot more. The UI will also give better battery backup with ensure super power saving mode with improved optimization.

Regarding this, Reeves Li, Brand Manager, realme Global said, “We are constantly coming up with powerful devices so that the young generation can truly dare to leap with the best smartphones in their palms. These devices will encourage to leapfrog towards a better future and help them flourish their creativity.”