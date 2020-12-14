The public have been urged not to purchase indigenous medicine sold on the internet said to be able to cure the coronavirus.

The Government warned that such medicine is not tested or approved for use.

Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health Secretary Kumari Weerasekera said that careful consideration must be given to the raw products used when preparing indigenous medicine.

Issuing a statement, Weerasekera said that guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and advise issued by the Health Ministry must be closely followed when dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Weerasekera said that studies are being conducted on indigenous medications to cure the coronavirus and once the studies are concluded the public will be informed. (Colombo Gazette)