New Public Security Ministry Secretary assumes duties

Major General (Retd) Jagath Alwis assumed duties as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said Jagath Alwis had assumed duties at the Ministry located in Battaramulla this morning.

The event was attended by Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera, Defence Secretary Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, and Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, among other guests.

The Ministry of Public Security was established in November in addition to the 28 Ministries already appointed under the current Government.

State Minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera was later sworn in as the Minister of Public Security on 26 November.

Following Weerasekera’s appointment, Major General (Retired) Jagath Alwis was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security last week (10). (Colombo Gazette)