Maligaikadu South in Karaitivu placed under isolation

By Farook Sihan

Maligaikadu South in Karaitivu has been placed under isolation from this afternoon.

The Maligaikadu South area was isolated this afternoon on the instructions of the Karaitivu Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) Chairperson Krishnapillai Jeyasyril.

Karaitivu Health Services Director Dr. Jeevarani Sivasubramaniam said that restrictions have been imposed after coronavirus infected patients were detected in the area today.

A coronavirus patient is reported to have visited the public market in the Maligaikadu South area.

Five coronavirus patients were later reported from the area this morning.

As a result, 100 antigen rapid tests and PCR tests were conducted in the area today.

Road blocks have now been placed leading to Maligaikadu South while PCR tests are also being conducted in the area.

Dr. Sivasubramaniam said that Maligaikadu South has been isolated until further notice to prevent outsiders from entering the area.

She said that people will not be allowed to enter or exit the area.

Meanwhile, Krishnapillai Jeyasyril said a complete lockdown of the area will be imposed after residents purchase necessary essential goods. (Colombo Gazette)