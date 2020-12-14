Korea donates 18,000 KF94 masks to Colombo Municipal Council

Korea today donated 18,000 KF94 masks to the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) to be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ambassador of South Korea to Sri Lanka, Santhush Woonjin JEONG officially handed over 18,000 KF94 face masks to the Mayor of Colombo Rosy Senanayake which were donated by the Seoul Metropolitan government.

The donation ceremony was held at the Colombo Municipal Council. Colombo Municipal Commissioner Roshani Dissanayake and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni attended the event.

The Seoul Metropolitan government donated 18,000 KF94 masks to its sister-city Colombo Municipal Council to contain and control COVID-19.

The Government of the Republic of Korea deployed these face masks as a gesture of diplomatic goodwill to deter the spread of COVID-19 here in Sri Lanka, the Korean Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake stated that Seoul and Colombo are sister-cities which share good bilateral relations. She recalled that during her visit to Seoul she was awarded an honorary citizenship which is a testament to the excellent relations shared by the two cities.

She thanked Ambassador Santhush Woonjin JEONG for the generous gesture of goodwill amidst COVID-19 by handing over face masks to the Colombo Municipal Council which is the frontline taskforce in Colombo. She further expressed her gratitude for providing technical assistance to the Colombo Municipal Council by extending a USD 7 million grant via KOICA to develop a comprehensive digital tax information system. She also commended Korea’s efficient mechanism to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Ambassador Santhush Woonjin JEONG stated that he would like to make every effort to strengthen the relations between the two countries as well as to consolidate the ties between the two cities Seoul and Colombo.

He commended the Task Force against COVID-19 for their dedication and hard work to combat COVID-19.

“Since my arrival last July, I have observed the tireless efforts taken by the frontliners who have been dedicated to the fight against COVID-19 for the Sri Lankan people including Korean residents. I have no doubt that the Korea and Sri Lanka will persevere because together we will overcome every hardship. The Republic of Korea will always stand with Sri Lanka in the battle against the pandemic.” He said that the unwavering cooperation in these tough times is symbolic of the true friendship between the two countries.

Under the “Stay Strong” campaign against COVID-19, Korea and Sri Lanka have been strengthening Anti-Covid collaboration with each other.

The Government of the Republic of Korea donated COVID-19 diagnostic kits amounting to the sum of USD 300,000 to the Government of Sri Lanka in December.

Moreover, the Korean Embassy in Sri Lanka has shown its thankfulness by donating face masks last October to the Sri Lanka Army and Police who have dedicated themselves to protecting people in Sri Lanka including Korean residents amid COVID-19.

The Ambassador expressed his commitment to strengthen the public health cooperation in the following year as well.

He stated that “Korea and Sri Lanka have been true friends to each other. I hope we can work together to overcome this pandemic soon. I would really like to carry happiness (Santhush) to Sri Lanka. I love Colombo, I love Sri Lanka”. (Colombo Gazette)