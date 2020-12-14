Keells Krest Ezy Rice unveils Dhaiya rice in a new & hot flavor

Committed to provide consumers delicious, nutritious and easy to cook portions, the nation’s much loved Keells Krest brand unveiled its new and exciting Keells Krest Dhaiya rice variant recently.

Manufactured by Keells Food Products PLC, Keells Krest is a brand synonymous with quality sausages and processed meat for more than three decades. The Keells Krest Ezy rice range offers an innovative, versatile meal which needs less time preparing without compromising on taste.

The new Keells Krest Dhaiya rice is a 100% Sri Lankan innovation, with an extremely quick cook time of only five minutes. Dhaiya rice is the ideal choice when families need a satisfying and comforting meal that excites the taste buds.

The unique blend of hot and savory in Keells Krest Dhaiya rice has been perfected with distinct aromas to ensure a superior taste, especially for youth who enjoy fusions of heat and take delight in a delicious meal.

Keells Krest Dhaiya rice is also appealing for consumers as it is available in 90g packs, at an extremely unmatchable price of Rs 65 with the guarantee of better quality and value for money.

Keells Krest Dhaiya rice has been developed by the Keells Krest in-house research and development team,tailored to deliver a balanced, innovative and creative cuisine while ensuring customer satisfaction.

“The Keells Krest Dhaiya rice’s bold and unique taste has been inspired by our consumers who are constantly on the lookout for new culinary trends and flavors. Packed with tantalizing spice and savory aromas loved by Sri Lankans, Dhaiya rice is manufactured to international standards, contains no artificial ingredients for consumers to enjoy within the convenience of their own homes,” stated Mr. Sumudu Thanthirigoda, CEO of Keells Food Products PLC and Vice President of John Keells Holdings PLC.

Keells Krest Dhaiya rice is manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility located in Pannala which has received ISO 9001 and 22000 certification standards. Dhaiya rice contains no MSG and has not been genetically modified.