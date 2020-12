Jaffna Stallions cruised through to the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 finals today beating the Dambulla Viiking in the second Semi Final by 37 runs today.

Batting first Jaffna Stallions scored 165/9 in 20 overs and the Dambulla Viiking collapsed to 128 all out in the 20th over.

Jaffna Stallions will face the Galle Gladiators in the LPL 2020 finals.