Infections in Colombo go past 14,500

The total number of Covid patients detected in Colombo since the second outbreak in Sri Lanka has surpassed 14,500 as of today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that 14,551 coronavirus patients have been reported in Colombo since 4 October 2020.

The Centre further said 444 Covid patients were detected from Colombo within the last 24- hours ending at 06am today.

Gampaha reported the second highest number of patients of 75, followed by Ampara with 41 patients, Kurunegala with 22 patients, and Kalutara with 19 cases.

The NOCPC said 29,148 patients have been detected in connection to the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda fish market clusters to date.

Among the group, 3,059 were linked to the Minuwangoda cluster and 26,089 were connected to the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka stands at 32,789, with 8,845 individuals under medical care, and 23,792 recoveries.

The NOCPC said 152 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus in Sri Lanka with 139 deaths being recorded since the second outbreak in October.

Meanwhile, 42 passengers arrived from Qatar and 50 passengers arrived from Saudi Arabia this morning.

During the course of the day, six passengers are expected to arrive from Pakistan, seven from the Maldives, and 42 from China.

All passengers who have arrived and are expected to arrive today will be subjected to PCR tests and will be transferred to Military-operated quarantine centres.

The NOCPC said 7,211 individuals are currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine process in 76 quarantine centres across the country. (Colombo Gazette)