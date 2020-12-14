Indulgence for a Cause; The Body Shop launches Christmas campaign in Sri Lanka

During one of the most challenging years in modern history, The Body Shop remained steadfast in its commitment to sustaining communities and livelihoods around the world. Christmas is no different. The British skincare and beauty brand announced this month that they are joining the cause of tackling period poverty- a topic that is fast gaining momentum as a critical issue that must be resolved for the wellbeing of women everywhere. The Body Shop will donate 1.8 p for every purchase made during 1-31 December 2020 towards the cause.

Through this initiative The Body Shop is committing to a shared vision for women everywhere; that everyone, no matter their economic or social circumstance, must have access to basic hygiene and comfort during menstruation. Cultural norms and shame associated with menstruation along with the limitation of resources related to managing menstruation can hinder women and girls across the country from doing basic day to day activities such as going to school or work. With this special Christmas campaign, The Body Shop is helping those in need with a contribution of Rs 5 for every transaction.

There are many deliciously indulgent ways to contribute. The Body Shop Christmas reveal for this year evokes the delightful nostalgia and comforting warmth of a Christmas feast. The Warm Vanilla line up, for one, is formulated with vanilla extract from Madagascar and evokes memories of luscious gourmet creations and richly sweet indulgence. The brand is bringing back a classic favourite with The Warm Vanilla fragrance, which has top notes of coconut and toffee, heart notes of vanilla fudge and violet and base notes of sandalwood and amber. Pair this delight with a pre-ritual comprising of body yogurt, body butter, hand scrub, hand cream and lip scrub from the same range.

Jazz a loved one’s holiday up with Festive Berry, formulated with cranberry seed oil from North America. The fragrance is deliciously fruity with a tangy twist- so good that you could almost eat it- with top notes of juniper berry, raspberry and orange, heart notes of blueberry, mint and coconut and base notes of musk, vanilla, sandalwood and blackberry. Or keep things fresh, light and floral with Winter Jasmine, formulated with jasmine extract from India. The fragrance has top notes of orange flower, sea breeze and white peach, heart notes of jasmine, rose and frozen accord and base notes of musk and cedarwood. Both scents are complemented with the same range of products as above.

Find these products and more at The Body Shop outlets in Colombo (flagship store on Bagatale Road, Colombo City Centre, and at Odel Alexandria Place) and Kandy (Kandy City Centre). Contact 0115765656 for delivery to Colombo & suburbs, and 0774476170 for Kandy & suburbs.