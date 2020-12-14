George Steuart Health reconnects with Wyeth Nutrition with the relaunch of “S26 GOLD” back on the Shelves

Wyeth Nutrition range of products will now be marketed in Sri Lanka through George Steuart Health (Pvt) Ltd., the company announced last week.

Wyeth Nutrition, a global leader in child nutrition, has sought representation through the most acclaimed distributors worldwide. The company has now partnered with George Steuart Health to market and distribute its child nutrition products in Sri Lanka; a range which was formerly marketed by George Steuart Health in the late 80’s.

Over the past 100 years, Wyeth Nutrition has focused on enhancing the quality of life of children in the first 1000 days, through high quality, innovative and science-proven nutrition. The research centre of Wyeth Nutrition has embarked on several research-based projects, to better understand and advance the global nutrition science, aiming at continuous improvement of future product development.

Proper nutrition is fundamental to a child’s continued health, from birth through adulthood. Good nutrition during the first 3 years of life is vital for healthy growth and development, particularly due to its role in lowering morbidity and mortality, reducing the risk of chronic disease throughout their life span, and promoting regular mental and physical development.

“S-26 Gold Progress 3” and “S-26 Gold Promise 4” milk formulae are formulated for children aged 1-3 years and 3-5 respectively. Through scientific research, world- class manufacturing and product safety standards, Wyeth Nutrition aims to deliver scientifically sound solutions that offer parents confidence to help nourish children.

“We are very pleased to have partnered with George Steuart Health to bring Wyeth Nutrition products back into Sri Lanka. Their deep expertise in the medical, healthcare and nutrition fields will help us build our brands such as S-26 Gold Progress 3 and S-26 Gold Promise 4 in the most professional and responsible way. It is indeed an exciting journey ahead!” stated Gina Dobles, Category Lead – Wyeth Nutrition, Zone AOA.

Commenting on their latest partnership, Sanjiva Wijesekera, Executive Director of George Steuart Health commented, “We are honored to be recognized as a dynamic partner by Wyeth Nutrition; a global leader in Nutrition Science.”

George Steuart Health has a keen interest in contributing to better nutrition levels of the Sri Lankan population. “As we renew & strengthen our ties with Wyeth Nutrition, our nutritional health services will once again reach out to the future generations, with the ambition of a better future,” he further commented.

George Steuart Health is a leading player in the marketing and distribution of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmodermaceuticals, medical equipment and medical diagnostic devices. It is one of Sri Lanka’s premier healthcare and wellness solution providers and is a member of the George Steuart Group; Sri Lanka’s oldest mercantile establishment and a leading diversified conglomerate.