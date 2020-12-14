Coronavirus prison cluster exceeds 3000

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The number of coronavirus patients linked to the Prison cluster exceeded 3000 today (14).

Commissioner of Prisons Administration/Rehabilitation and Skill Development Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that 122 more inmates were detected with the virus today.

Among the patients, 120 are inmates remanded on suspicion, while two inmates are convicted prisoners.

The latest detection has increased the total number of patients linked to the prison cluster to 3087.

Chandana Ekanayake further said that from the group 103 prison officials have contracted COVID-19 to date.

Among the inmates, 381 are male prisoners who have been convicted and 2,414 inmates imprisoned over suspicion.

He said nine infected female inmates are convicted prisoners, while 108 female inmates are remanded on suspicion.

Inmates from the Welikada, Bogambara, Mahara, and Kuruwita prisons are among the infected patients. (Colombo Gazette)