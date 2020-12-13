Three suspects linked to drug ring operated from Dubai arrested

Three suspects linked to a drug ring operated from Dubai have been arrested.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspects were arrested by the Kelaniya Police.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that two male suspects and a female were arrested in a special operation.

He said that investigations had revealed that heroin and narcotics were being smuggled from Dubai to Sri Lanka.

The Police Spokesman said that the sea route was being used to smuggle heroin and narcotics to Sri Lanka.

He said that investigators were now studying the bank accounts linked to the suspects.

The suspects have been detained under a Detention Order (DO) to be questioned further. (Colombo Gazette)