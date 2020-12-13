Rotaract Club of university alumni donates dry ration packs to minor staff of State universities

The Rotaract Club of the University Alumni donated 40 dry ration packs for the minor staff at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and University of Colombo who have been vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. It was distributed among 40 families on 6th of December 2020.

This has been initiated in order to address the unspoken of the community by spreading awareness on the effects due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has lead to a humanitarian crisis.

The dry ration packs which included basic essentials were given to the minor staff who work as janitors at the University premises. This was executed to make sure that they have access to essentials in a pandemic like this. The list of these families were obtained after some research with the help of University staff officials in order to identify the families with most difficulties. Thanks to all the donations made by generous donors, 40 vulnerable families felt that they weren’t being left off by the society in a time they’re hardly able to afford the essentials.

The Rotaract Club of University Alumni emphasized on the importance of addressing the less addressed grounds by interacting with vulnerable people coming from different sensitive grounds, in order to ensure everyone in the community have access to resources like everyone else.