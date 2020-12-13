Record number of PCR tests conducted in a day in Sri Lanka

A record number of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in a day in Sri Lanka.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 said that 17,425 PCR tests were conducted in Sri Lanka yesterday (Saturday).

This is the highest number of PCR tests conducted in Sri Lanka so far.

Sri Lanka has increased the number of PCR tests carried out on a daily basis while rapid antigen testing is also underway.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 said that 760 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka between last morning and this morning (6am).

Of the new patients detected, four are Sri Lankans who arrived from overseas and one is a foreigner who had arrived in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, of the 760 coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka yesterday, 397 people are from the Colombo District.

The rest are from the Kalutara and Kandy Districts. (Colombo Gazette)