PM wants testing of indigenous Covid medications expedited

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed officials to expedite the testing of indigenous coronavirus medications.

The National Research Council is currently testing three indigenous coronavirus medications, Colombo Gazette had reported recently.

Among those being tested is a tonic prepared by Ayurvedic practitioner Dhammika Bandara.

The Prime Minister has advised officials to take steps to test the indigenous coronavirus medication offered by Dhammika Bandara as well as those prepared by others, and expedite the process.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister had also sought a report on all the coronavirus vaccines available in foreign countries.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the report was handed over to the Health Ministry. (Colombo Gazette)