Mayura Place in Wellawatte and number of areas in Gampaha to be isolated

Mayura Place in Wellawatte and a number of areas in the Gampaha District will be isolated from tomorrow, the Government Information Department said.

The Government Information Department said that the areas will come under isolation from 5am tomorrow (Monday).

According to the Government Information Department, Naiduwa in the Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division and Duwe Watta in the Welikadamulla Grama Niladhari Division in Wattala will be isolated from tomorrow.

The Government also said that Vihara Mawatha in the Pattiyamulla Grama Niladhari Division in Peliyagoda, Wedikanda in the Hunupitiya North Grama Niladhari Division in Kiribathoda, Warana Temple Road, Kattota Road and Hidra Mawatha in the Thihariya North and East Grama Niladhari Divisions will be isolated from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Wegangalla East and West Grama Niladhari Divisions in the Bulathsinhala Division and Marikkar Street in the Kuda Heenatiyangala Grama Niladhari Division in the Kalutara District will also be isolated from tomorrow until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)