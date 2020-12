Isolation status lifted in parts of Colombo, Wattala, Peliyagoda

The isolation status enforced in parts of Colombo, Wattala and Peliyagoda will be lifted tomorrow (Monday).

The Government Information Department said that the isolation status will be lifted in the Sirisanda Sevana housing complex in the Grandpass Police Division, Sirimuthu Uyana housing complex in the Grandpass Police Division, Lakhiru Sevana housing complex in the Maligawatta Police Division and Sirisara Uyana housing complex in the Borella Police Division.

The isolation status at these locations will be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

The isolation status will also be lifted in the Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division , Hekitta Grama Niladhari Division , Kurunduhena Grama Niladhari Division , Evariwatta Grama Niladhari Division and Welikadamulla Grama Niladhari Division in Wattala.

The isolation status will also be lifted in the Pattiya north Grama Niladhari Division in Peliyagoda. (Colombo Gazette)