The Galle Gladiators stunned the Colombo Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) Semi Final today.

The Gladiators entered the final of the LPL 2020 beating the Colombo Kings by 2 wickets in the final over.

Batting first the Colombo Kings scored 150 for the loss of 9 wickets.

In response, the Galle Gladiators scored 151 for 8 with one ball to spare in the 20th over. (Colombo Gazette)