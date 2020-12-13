Concrete graves to be proposed to end forced cremation of Muslims

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Health Ministry is to propose concrete graves to end the forced cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told Colombo Gazette the proposal will be made at the next meeting by the expert committee appointed to address the issue.

He said that suitable dry land will be looked at to make concrete graves to bury the remains of Muslim coronavirus victims.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that he feels the forced cremation issue will be resolved soon.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had recently instructed the authorities to find suitable land to bury coronavirus victims.

He gave the instructions following talks held with the Health Ministry, officials and a group of Muslim Parliamentarians.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the authorities to find dry land to bury the victims in line with the advise of health experts.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, health experts have said that the virus will remain in the dead body of an infected person for 36 days.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister had told the Muslim MPs who attended the meeting that decisions with regards to the pandemic cannot be taken based on race or religion.

He requested the Muslim MPs to support the Government in its efforts to contain the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)