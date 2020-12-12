US Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed bid to overturn election

The US Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented attempt to throw out election results in four battleground states that was backed by President Donald Trump.
The lawsuit, filed this week by the state of Texas, sought to invalidate results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
President-elect Joe Biden won all four.
The lawsuit was supported by 19 state attorneys general and 127 Republican members of Congress.
But the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Texas did not have legal standing to bring the case, in a brief order rejecting the bid.
“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognisable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections,” the court said.
The ruling represents a setback for Mr Trump, who has previously suggested without evidence that the result of November’s presidential election would be settled in the Supreme Court.
The court rejected a separate legal challenge against Mr Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania earlier this week, dismissing it in a one-sentence ruling.
Mr Trump has made repeated unsubstantiated assertions that “illegal votes” cost him a second presidential term.
Since the election, Mr Trump and his supporters have launched dozens of lawsuits questioning the results of the election. None have come close to overturning Mr Biden’s victory.
The Democratic candidate defeated Mr Trump by a margin of 306 to 232 votes in the US electoral college, which chooses the US president. Mr Biden won seven million more votes than the president nationwide.
The Supreme Court, as expected by most legal experts, wanted nothing to do with Texas’s challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The ruling was slightly longer than the one-sentence “motion denied” response in a Pennsylvania case earlier this week. Two of the nine Supreme Court justices wouldn’t have dismissed the lawsuit outright. But even they would not express a view on whether Texas’s attempt to throw out millions of votes and effectively hand the presidency to Mr Trump had merit.
The decision paves the way for the members of the Electoral College to meet in state capitals across the US on Monday. At that point, the door to Mr Trump’s legal challenges to the election will slam closed. And while his supporters may try a last-ditch effort to block Mr Biden’s victory in Congress in January, those political manoeuvres are destined to fail. Democrats will make sure of that.
The implications of this challenge, however, are unlikely to quickly fade away. Eighteen states and more than 100 Republicans in Congress endorsed discarding the results of the election and putting the White House in the hands of state legislatures.
That is something Democrats – and the history books – won't soon forget.