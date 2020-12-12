Traitor tag slapped on those violating quarantine regulations

The traitor tag has been slapped on those violating the quarantine regulations.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that those violating the quarantine regulations have no love for the country.

He also said that anyone violating the quarantine regulations can be seen as traitors by the country.

The Police Spokesman said that strict legal action will be taken on those violating the quarantine regulations.

He said that under the existing law, anyone found violating the quarantine regulations will face a three year jail term or a fine.

The Police Spokesman said that there have been reports of the public in some areas refusing to undergo a PCR test or antigen test.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the property of the accused can also be seized under the quarantine regulations. (Colombo Gazette)