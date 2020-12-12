Several coronavirus patients detected in parts of Colombo

Several coronavirus patients were detected in parts of Colombo over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Officials said that 445 coronavirus patients were detected in the Colombo District during this period.

Of them, 175 were from Colombo 15 (Mattakuliya), 49 from Dematagoda, 36 from Slave Island, 32 from Wellawatta and 35 from Maradana.

A total of 762 infected persons were detected around the country over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

A total of 13,864 PCR tests were conducted around the country yesterday.

The Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association had said yesterday that a high number of Covid cases are being detected from areas such as Wattala, Negombo, and Colombo.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 had said that the coronavirus situation will be reviewed before Christmas Eve and if there is a sharp increase in the number of patients detected then restrictions will be imposed.

Head of the Centre Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva had told Colombo Gazette that the Covid Task Force does not intend to impose more restrictions at present.

However, he said that the situation will be monitored and reviewed leading up to Christmas and restrictions will be imposed if there is a spike in Covid cases during this period. (Colombo Gazette)