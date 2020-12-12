Over 550 people arrive in Sri Lanka from multiple countries

Over 550 people arrived in Sri Lanka from multiple countries today, officials said.

According to the military, 300 people arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today on flight EY-264.

Another 46 people arrived from Qatar on flight QR-668, 96 people from India on flight UL-1206, 81 people from Qatar on flight UL-218, 11 people from China on flight UL-867 and 21 people from Germany on flight UL-554.

All those who arrived in the country were sent to quarantine centers and hotels to be quarantined for 14 days.

As of today there are 6810 people in quarantine at 66 quarantine centers operated by the military. (Colombo Gazette)