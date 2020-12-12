No islandwide lockdown for Christmas and New Year

An islandwide lockdown will not be enforced during Christmas or New Year, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that based on the current health advise there was no need to enforce a curfew or lockdown on Christmas Day or New Years Day.

However, he said that the public have been advised to strictly follow the health guidelines issued by the Health Ministry for the festive season.

Director General of Health Asela Gunawardena issued a 10-point guideline this week and urged the public to follow them in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 had said this week that the coronavirus situation will be reviewed before Christmas Eve and if there is a sharp increase in the number of patients detected then restrictions will be imposed.

Head of the Centre Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had told Colombo Gazette that the Covid Task Force does not intend to impose more restrictions at present.

However he said the situation will be monitored and reviewed leading up to Christmas and restrictions will be imposed if there is a spike in Covid cases during this period. (Colombo Gazette)