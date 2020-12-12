Isolation status on several housing schemes lifted

The isolation status imposed on several housing schemes has been lifted.

The Governemnt said that the isolation status imposed on the Methsanda Sewana in Modara, Randiya Uyana in Mattakkuliya, Mihijaya Sewana in Modara, Modara Uyana in Grandpass, Samagipura in Grandpass and Mihindusethpura in Dematagoda have been lifted.

The Police had yesterday said that the authorities will consider lifting the isolation imposed on several housing complexes in Colombo after reviewing the current situation.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana had said that several housing complexes and schemes in the Colombo- North and Central areas had been placed in isolation as a result of the second coronavirus outbreak in Minuwangoda in October.

DIG Ajith Rohana said rapid antigen tests and PCR tests are continuously being carried out on the residents of the housing complexes isolated in Colombo.

The tests results were reviewed to ascertain the reduction in new patients and to confirm if there is no possibility for a new Covid cluster to emerge in the area.

He said thereafter based on the findings steps will be taken to lift the isolation status on these housing schemes.

A large number of cases had been detected from housing schemes in the CMC City-limits prompting health authorities to isolate the housing complexes in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)