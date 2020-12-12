Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reaches 149

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reached 149 today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that two deaths were recorded today, one from Colombo and the other from Imbulgoda.

One victim was a 55-year-old male from Colombo 15. He had been transferred to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He died while receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The other victim is a 66-year-old male from Imbulgoda.

He died on admission to the Ragama Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)