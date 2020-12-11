Students, teachers of Nawalapitiya school quarantined

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Over 15 students attached to a school in Nawalapitiya have been placed in quarantine following the detection of a coronavirus patient.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that a grade-12 student from the school had contracted the virus.

The girl had tested positive today following a PCR test conducted yesterday (10) and has been transferred to the Penideniya quarantine centre.

She is reported to have contracted the virus from her father, who is a vendor at the Nawalapitiya market and had recently tested positive.

Balasuriya said following the detection of the child, four teachers and 16 students from the school have been placed in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)