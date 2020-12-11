Sri Lankan workers, students repatriated from Malaysia

A group of Sri Lankan workers and students have been repatriated from Malaysia.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia, in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, the Presidential Secretariat and SriLankan Airlines repatriated a group of 272 stranded Sri Lankans in Malaysia.

The Sri Lankans had registered with the High Commission and expressed their desire to return to Sri Lanka in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia said that the Sri Lankan had been repatriated on 9 December by Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 315.

The group consisted of 272 Sri Lankans including 149 stranded workers, 64 Students and 59 Sri Lankans on short visits.

The High Commission expressed its appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Royal Malaysian Police and Department of Immigration of Malaysia for the cooperation in this endeavour. (Colombo Gazette)