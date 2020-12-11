Public urged not to consume untested Covid medications

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The public have been urged not to consume untested Covid medications.

The National Research Council says it is in the process of testing three medications.

Among those being tested is a tonic prepared by Ayurvedic practitioner Dhammika Bandara.

The local concoction created by Dhammika Bandara was recently tasted by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and other State officials.

Thousands of people gathered at a temple in the Hettimulla area in the Kegalle district recently to receive free samples of the Ayurvedic medicine.

However, National Research Council Chairman, Professor Senani Hemantha Dodampahala told Colombo Gazette that untested coronavirus medications must not be consumed.

He said that the National Research Council will submit a report to the Government on the products being tested.

Professor Hemantha Dodampahala said that the public must not consume untested medications until it is cleared and approved.

The tonic promoted by ayurvedic practitioner Dhammika Bandara from Hettimulla, Kegalle has not been approved by the Health Ministry.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath had said this week the Drug Authority and the Food Authority of the Health Ministry have not recognized the product.

Commissioner of Ayurveda Chathura Kumarathunge said that Bandara is not registered as an Ayurvedic practitioner. (Colombo Gazette)