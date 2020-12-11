Nearly 100,000 people placed in home quarantine

Nearly 100,000 people have been placed in home quarantine around the country, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 95,825 people have been placed in home quarantine as of today.

They include members of 35,114 families with the highest number of people placed in home quarantine in the Gampaha District.

“All those placed in self-isolation must ensure they strictly follow the quarantine regulations and not leave their homes. No one from outside should enter the house of a family placed in self-isolation,” he said.

He also requested the people placed in home quarantine to follow the advise of the health authorities, especially when a PCR test is to be conducted.

“We need your support to contain the spread of the coronavirus. We hope you will extend that support,” the Police Spokesman said.

The Police Spokesman added that if anyone placed in home quarantine has some urgent requirement, there are numbers on the notice pasted on their house wall for individuals to contact.

DIG Ajith Rohana warned that anyone violating the home quarantine rules can face legal action which includes a fine and three years in jail. (Colombo Gazette)