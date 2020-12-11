Most of the schools closed in Kandy to reopen next week

Several schools in the Kandy city- limits that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen from next week.

Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage said 42 schools out of the 45 schools that were closed will be reopened on Monday (14).

The coronavirus forced the closure of 45 schools in Kandy from 25 November to 04 December.

The Central Province Governor thereafter announced last week that the schools will remain closed till today (11).

The schools were forced to remain closed due to an increase in the number of coronavirus patients in the Kandy city- limits.

Apart from the schools in Kandy, schools have also been closed in the Kalmunai Education Zone, Dambulla Education Zone, Galle Educational Zone, and in the Western Province.

All schools, excluding those in the Western Province and said educational zones, resumed academic activities for the remainder of the year on 23 November.

However, as some schools were unable to reopen as planned, the Education Ministry was forced to postpone the GCE Ordinary Level Examinations scheduled to be held from 18-27 January 2021.

The Ministry has announced that the examinations will be held from 01-11 March 2021. (Colombo Gazette)