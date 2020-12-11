Lifting of isolation on housing schemes to be considered

Authorities will consider lifting the isolation imposed on several housing complexes in Colombo after reviewing the current situation, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that nine Police areas and 25 Grama Seva Divisions are isolated at present.

Several housing complexes in the Colombo- North and Central areas have been placed in isolation as a result of the second coronavirus outbreak in Minuwangoda in October.

DIG Ajith Rohana said rapid antigen tests and PCR tests are continuously being carried out on the residents of the housing complexes isolated in Colombo.

The tests results will be reviewed to ascertain the reduction in new patients and that there is no possibility for a new Covid cluster to emerge in the area.

He said thereafter based on the findings steps will be taken to lift the isolation on these housing schemes.

The Police Spokesman further said the residents of the housing schemes are largely adhering to the isolation regulations.

He requested the residents to continue so in order to help authorities review and ease isolation restrictions.

The movements of residents at several housing complexes in the Dematagoda and Maligawatta areas in Colombo have been restricted since 08 November.

A large number of cases have been detected from housing schemes in the CMC City-limits prompting health authorities to isolate the housing complexes in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said 304 patients were detected in Colombo within the last 24-hours ending at 06 am today, with the highest number of patients being detected in Borella.

The Centre said a total of 13, 265 patients have been reported from Colombo since 04 October.

Recently, Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake warned that the situation in Colombo is serious with the Covid-19 death toll increasing and more people being infected.

Meanwhile, Health authorities have played down concerns over the spread of the coronavirus within the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) city limits, stating that they are confident the situation will improve in the near future.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told Colombo Gazette that there was a reduction in the spread of the virus in Colombo at present.

However, the recent coronavirus deaths and infections have mostly been from the Colombo District. (Colombo Gazette)