India foils bid to smuggle gold using fishing boat in Gulf of Mannar

Indian authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle over 9 kg of gold in a fishing boat near the Gulf of Mannar in Sri Lanka.

Indian Coast Guard ship C432 seized 9.7 Kg of gold from a fishing boat Sailor of Manali tivu at Gulf of Mannar, the New Indian Express reported.

The Indian Coast Guard had conducted the midnight joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The operation was launched at 10 am yesterday with the DRI team onboard the Coast Guard ship and the movement was closely monitored till the boat was apprehended red handed.

Five men have been detained and joint investigation is in progress.

Recently, in a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard had stumbled across a major drug consignment from Pakistan in a Sri Lankan boat in the high seas south of Thoothukudi.

A total of 99 packets of heroin, 20 small boxes of synthetic drugs, five 9mm pistols and a Thuraya satellite phone set were found in the empty fuel tank on the boat. (Colombo Gazette)