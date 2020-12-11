Galle post office closed again

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Galle post office has been temporarily closed once again following the detection of three Covid patients.

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne told Colombo Gazette that three staff members, including a driver have tested positive.

They were detected following PCR tests conducted on Wednesday (09).

Ariyaratne further said that the Galle post office will remain closed from today until further notice.

The Galle post office was temporarily shut for a few days in October as well after a customer had tested positive for COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)