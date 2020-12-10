Sri Lanka in talks with China to construct maximum security prison

Sri Lanka is in talks with China to construct a maximum security prison and shift the Welikada Prison to the new location.

State Minister of Prison Management and Prisoners Rehabilitation Lohan Ratwatte said that the new prison will be fully equipped with several facilities.

Ratwatte did not mention the location to where the Welikada Prison will be shifted.

He said that it will be shifted to 250 acres of land approved by the Urban Development Authority.

The new prison will have a remand facility, rehabilitation facility, a vocational training center and a sports facility.

“We are in talks with the Chinese Government to construct this new facility,” he said.

The former Government had plans to shift the Welikada Prison to land located in Horana. (Colombo Gazette)