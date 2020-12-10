Speaker and MPs taste unapproved Ayurveda tonic

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and a group of parliamentarians today tasted an unapproved Ayurveda tonic said to cure people from the coronavirus or prevent individuals from contracting the virus.

Ayurvedic practitioner Dhammika Bandara from Hettimulla, Kegalle visited the Speaker in Parliament and handed over the tonic.

The tonic was consumed by the Speaker and a group of Parliamentarians.

Dhammika Bandara urged the Speaker to intervene to ensure the tonic is tested by the health authorities and approved for public consumption.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath had said this week that the Drug Authority and the Food Authority of the Health Ministry have not recognized the product.

Commissioner of Ayurveda Chathura Kumarathunge said that Bandara was also not registered as an Ayurvedic practitioner.

However, he said that there is no complaint made against the Ayurvedic practitioner so an investigation will not be carried out.

Hundreds of people gathered in Kegalle this week to obtain samples of the product after it was reported that the product can cure or prevent someone from contracting the coronavirus.

When asked if the potion has been tested and is approved as a possible cure for the coronavirus, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the Health Ministry has not given such a certification of approval.

“Any product must be approved by the Drug Authority as a drug or the Food Authority must identify it as a food. We understand this potion is made with some food ingredients. But to my knowledge it has not been specifically identified as a drug or food product,” he said.

However, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that there are other mechanisms through which individuals can obtain approval for drugs or food products. (Colombo Gazette)