President orders urgent action to address prison issue

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered urgent action to be taken by relevant authorities to address and resolve shortcomings related to prisons in Sri Lanka.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said a Presidential Task Force was appointed by the President today to address the issues.

Key focus will be on the humanitarian shortcomings faced by prisoners, resolving such issues and providing necessary assistance in this regard.

The Presidential Task Force will further look at introducing a rehabilitation program for the nearly 12,000 prisoners who have been convicted due to their addiction to various narcotics.

The President further instructed officials to look into the possibility of constructing prisons to ease congestions in existing prisons.

He further noted that a large number of prisoners remain in remand custody due to the delay by the Forensic, Attorney General and Police Departments.

The PMD said the decisions were taken during a discussion held between the President and officials from various state institutions to resolve issues pertaining to prisons in the country. (Colombo Gazette)