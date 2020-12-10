Parents of Muslim infant killed by Covid refuse to accept body

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The parents of a Muslim infant killed by the coronavirus have refused to accept the body.

The 20-day-old child had died at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital this week.

The parents told Colombo Gazette that they had concerns over the PCR test.

The parents have also requested that the body be buried in accordance with their beliefs but the request has been turned down.

As a result the parents had refused to accept the body yesterday (Wednesday).

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) yesterday begun cremating the bodies of unclaimed coronavirus victims.

Most of the bodies are of Muslims who family members have refused to accept as the authorities are refusing to allow them to be buried.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had earlier informed the Health Ministry that unclaimed bodies of coronavirus victims can be cremated.

Responding to advise sought on the matter, the AG had told the Director General of Health Asela Gunawardena that the bodies can be cremated in terms of the Quarantine Regulations.

The Government had sought the Attorney General’s advise on cremating unclaimed bodies of Covid victims. (Colombo Gazette)