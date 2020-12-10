Opposition demands probe on hands behind Parliament tweets

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today demanded an investigation into the officials operating the Parliament twitter account.

SJB Parliamentarian Harin Fernando said that the Parliament twitter account had put out a misleading tweet yesterday on the meeting of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

He said that the misleading tweet was picked up by some media and reported as factual news.

Fernando demanded action on those operating the twitter account.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said that the twitter account of Parliament cannot be operated without the knowledge and approval of the Speaker or Parliament Secretary General.

He said that the tweets must be approved before it is issued and demanded that an investigation be launched into the misleading tweet.

SJB Parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkara alleged that the tweet was issued with the backing of some media institutions.

He said that the misleading tweet was not a mistake but was well planned. (Colombo Gazette)