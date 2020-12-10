Hayleys Fentons Partners Biozone Scientific International to Distribute Biozone Air Purifiers in Sri Lanka

Leading integrated solutions specialist Hayleys Fentons, recently announced its partnership with Biozone Scientific International for the distribution of Biozone air purifiers in Sri Lanka.

By using a highly unique air purification system which incorporates ‘photoplasma’ technology, the range of Biozone air purifiers will eliminate airborne and surface microorganisms and contaminants, decompose volatile organic compounds, remove harmful chemical gases, while minimising any unpleasant odours which may arise. All these efforts are expected to ultimately result in significant improvements to indoor air quality.

Commenting on the success of this partnership, Hayleys Fentons Managing Director, Hasith Prematillake said: “As the oldest engineering company in the nation, boasting an impressive legacy of 99 years, Hayleys Fentons is fully committed to ensuring a healthy and comfortable indoor environment for every Sri Lankan family. This is why, we are proud to partner with Biozone Scientific International, and with the deployment of these air purifiers, we are reinforcing our efforts to provide effective engineering solutions capable of reducing airborne bacteria, while successfully containing infectious microorganisms and impurities.

Furthermore, this partnership will strengthen our position as the sole authorised agent for Biozone air purifiers, and we strongly anticipate it yielding several opportunities for new business synergies within the local air purifier market,” he added.

Originating in Florida, USA, the Biozone air purifiers include their very own PR series, Air Care series, Mobizone series, Induct series, and Minipowerzone series. Widely tested and evaluated by numerous accredited international testing laboratories, these air purifiers have been acknowledged worldwide for their various applications in households, hotel rooms, washrooms, elevators, automobiles, refuse rooms, clinics, hospitals and restaurants, while placing a greater emphasis towards optimising their existing hygiene standards.

Since 1921, Hayleys Fentons has been a leading engineering company with a diverse portfolio in banking, finance and insurance, hospitality, high-rise developments, stadiums, education, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecom, etc. The Company offers specialised expertise in mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), ICT and electronic safety, together with security solutions, and is partnered with many reputed global brands.

Established in 1878 by Chas. P. Hayley as a trading house in Galle specialising in import and export, the Hayleys Group has since grown to serve as a centrepiece of the Sri Lankan economy while maintaining a global presence of manufacturing and marketing offices across five regions with business interests spanning a total of 16 sectors. Today it stands out as one of Sri Lanka’s most prominent success stories, having been the first listed Sri Lankan corporate to surpass US$ 1 billion in revenue and accounting for 3.4% of the nation’s total export earnings.