Galle Gladiators fined for maintaining a slow over-rate

Galle Gladiators were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against Dambulla Viiking in the on-going Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 tournament.

The Gladiator were fined 20 percent of their match fee for the game played at the MRICS, Hambantota yesterday (09).

The fine was imposed by Match Referee Wendell Labrooy, who found that Galle Gladiators was one over short of the target completion time after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.23 of the LPL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Galle Gladiators Captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Ravi Kottahachchi, TV umpire Lyndon Hannibal, and fourth umpire Hemantha Botheju levelled the charge.